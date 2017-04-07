Media > Photoshop Phriday

Truckin' Trump!

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

The newest - and by newest I mean "at this point several weeks old" - thing Donald Trump has done is: sitting in a truck and making brrm brrm noises with his mouth and moving the steering wheel back and forth pretending to drive the truck. God bless America! Here are some related photoshops, courtesy of our very own forums!

Hihohe

a misanthrope

World Famous W

a new study bible!

tentative8e8op

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.