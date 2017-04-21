Truckin' Trump is back, baby, and it's less of a current event than ever! Enjoy.
numberoneposter
Dolphon
A Furious Foetus
Garth_Marenghi
TheBonelessColonel
badguyfromthegame
The CEO of Lobstero, makers of the expensive home Lobster System, responds to recent unfavorable headlines about hand-squeezing a lobster out of one of the company's Lobster Packs.
Should you call someone a Nazi? The answer will surprise you.
Look! He is driving a truck... again!
Lesson #2: Don't walk in lava
People ask me if it's difficult to do so many different accents, but that's easy.
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.