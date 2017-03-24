For my money, there's no better drink than that of clear, cool tap water. I am riddled with disease and my gums are all cut up from the faucet rim. For everyone else, there's vending machines! Source, as always, are the posters of our own forums.
Canned Panda
Rutibex
big nipples big life
Ice Blue Mink
Light Gun Man
Paladinus
The most beautiful woman on all of Facebook is no longer just enchanting your Facebook feed. She's here, y'all!
These sponges will make your hair WHITE and your teeth CURLY.
I mean, they're not that bad. "Substandard" vending machines.
Which Overwatch Characters Would Bone Each Other? Not In Our Imaginations, But, Like, In Real Life?
These stimpaks are making me thirsty!
