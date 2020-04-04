The SA goons love their lists! In fact cataloguing their preferences in every conceivable category is so popular that there's a whole main forum for it, PYF (Post Your Favorite). There you'll find an astonishing variety of lists, from thousand-page compilations of video game minutia to one page-doodling games, like this one started by Flint_Paper on March 13 2020. Let's all misremember it together, this week in the Comedy Goldmine!
Flint_Paper
Hello PYF I cannot draw and also I initially misspelled is as Sherk in the title.
Please draw a Shrek without looking at a Shrek and have a nice day.
LITERALLY A BIRD
Here is what Shrek would look like if he lived on a Post-It note and stood at a 45 degree angle at all times. I'm told this is the most authentic Shrek and he was digitally altered to stand at a normal angle in all four of his films as well as the associated short(s).
AtomD
bitterandtwisted
CuriousSymptoms
Shrek pls
Straight White Shark
egon_beeblebrox
Lord Hydronium
Pixeltendo
Now i'm a buh-lee-vah
MariusLecter
Mizuti
Inexplicable Humblebrag
it's been absolutely ages since i saw shrek and i can't remember if he wears a shirt, but i know he hangs out with a donkey
Lieutenant Dan
dudeness
I didn't feel like opening the search bar to find regular paint so I just used paint 3d.
egg_dog
j.peeba
MageMage
WereGoat
Plethora
I think it became more of a bee movie situation
feetnotes
ItsDisposable
Legit couldn't remember if he actually has the ear head trumpet things
blatman
this is mine
this is wife
Thanks again to Flint_Paper and the forums users for these literally incredible drawings!
–
