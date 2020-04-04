The SA goons love their lists! In fact cataloguing their preferences in every conceivable category is so popular that there's a whole main forum for it, PYF (Post Your Favorite). There you'll find an astonishing variety of lists, from thousand-page compilations of video game minutia to one page-doodling games, like this one started by Flint_Paper on March 13 2020. Let's all misremember it together, this week in the Comedy Goldmine!



Flint_Paper



Hello PYF I cannot draw and also I initially misspelled is as Sherk in the title.



Please draw a Shrek without looking at a Shrek and have a nice day.







LITERALLY A BIRD



Here is what Shrek would look like if he lived on a Post-It note and stood at a 45 degree angle at all times. I'm told this is the most authentic Shrek and he was digitally altered to stand at a normal angle in all four of his films as well as the associated short(s).







AtomD







bitterandtwisted







CuriousSymptoms



Shrek pls







Straight White Shark







egon_beeblebrox







Lord Hydronium







Pixeltendo



Now i'm a buh-lee-vah







MariusLecter







Mizuti







Inexplicable Humblebrag



it's been absolutely ages since i saw shrek and i can't remember if he wears a shirt, but i know he hangs out with a donkey







Lieutenant Dan







dudeness



I didn't feel like opening the search bar to find regular paint so I just used paint 3d.







egg_dog







j.peeba







MageMage







WereGoat







Plethora



I think it became more of a bee movie situation







feetnotes







ItsDisposable



Legit couldn't remember if he actually has the ear head trumpet things







blatman



this is mine





this is wife





Thanks again to Flint_Paper and the forums users for these literally incredible drawings! Come join the fun yourself for a one-time fee of just ten bucks!



– Ian "BFM" Helm