Media > Comedy Goldmine

PYF Drawing of Shrek from memory

Saturday, Apr 04, 2020 by Ian "BFM" Helm

The SA goons love their lists! In fact cataloguing their preferences in every conceivable category is so popular that there's a whole main forum for it, PYF (Post Your Favorite). There you'll find an astonishing variety of lists, from thousand-page compilations of video game minutia to one page-doodling games, like this one started by Flint_Paper on March 13 2020. Let's all misremember it together, this week in the Comedy Goldmine!

Flint_Paper

Hello PYF I cannot draw and also I initially misspelled is as Sherk in the title.

Please draw a Shrek without looking at a Shrek and have a nice day.


LITERALLY A BIRD

Here is what Shrek would look like if he lived on a Post-It note and stood at a 45 degree angle at all times. I'm told this is the most authentic Shrek and he was digitally altered to stand at a normal angle in all four of his films as well as the associated short(s).


AtomD


bitterandtwisted


CuriousSymptoms

Shrek pls


Straight White Shark


egon_beeblebrox


Lord Hydronium


Pixeltendo

Now i'm a buh-lee-vah


MariusLecter


Mizuti


Inexplicable Humblebrag

it's been absolutely ages since i saw shrek and i can't remember if he wears a shirt, but i know he hangs out with a donkey


Lieutenant Dan


dudeness

I didn't feel like opening the search bar to find regular paint so I just used paint 3d.


egg_dog


j.peeba


MageMage


WereGoat


Plethora

I think it became more of a bee movie situation


feetnotes


ItsDisposable

Legit couldn't remember if he actually has the ear head trumpet things


blatman

this is mine


this is wife


Thanks again to Flint_Paper and the forums users for these literally incredible drawings! Come join the fun yourself for a one-time fee of just ten bucks!

– Ian "BFM" Helm

More Comedy Goldmine

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Comedy Goldmine examines the funniest and most creative threads from the Something Awful Forums. Although the Comedy Goldmine has changed authors many times over the years, its focus on the Something Awful Forums is still the same. Includes hilarious Photoshops, amusing work stories, parodies, and other types of oddball humor.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2020 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.