On January 30 2020 Somethingawful.com forums user Plant MONSTER. reported in BYOB a terrible loss of life in the Smurf village. Luckily, as an original Les Schtroumpfs aficionado, they knew that Smurfs are horrible constructs people make in labs. Why not make some ourselves? Let's see why not! Welcome back to Comedy Goldmine!
Plant MONSTER.
Gargamel fucking ate all the smurfs, that meanie.
but easy come, easy go; we'll just make more.
magenta smurf
-wrong color
-good at wrangling
-hates the sunlight
-never once seen drinking booze
Finger Prince
Shady Smurf, Fishy Smurf
Plant MONSTER.
Finger Prince
Ę̶̜̥̠͈͈̣̀l̵̢̞̠̟̘̆͌͐͆́̃̉ď̶͙̙̘̠̰̪r̸͖͒í̴̖͚͓͋̒̊ẗ̴̨̳̈̑̾͝c̸̲͉̹̩͍͚̓̈́h̴̡̤̬͙͍͗̆͋͘͝ ̷̞͕̥̉̍S̴̪͋͗̆͑̉͜m̵̨̻̘̘̺̜̦̐͝u̸̦͆̒̏r̷̨͈̫̮̠̘͇̿̀f̷̗̫̰̀͋́͌̀͘
Plant MONSTER.
Finger Prince
google THIS
Dad Smurf
-Replaces Papa Smurf as the new paternal figure
-Tends to wander around in his underwear because what? We're all family.
-Catchphrase: "Hi smurfy, I'm dad."
-Gargamel hatches various convoluted magical plans to find and adjust Dad Smurf's thermostat
Plant MONSTER.
biosterous
smorf
Plant MONSTER.
biosterous
smorf just woke up. he's having a smoke while waiting for his coffee to brew. he steps outside to grab the paper and sees his neighbour gargamel munching on some little blue dudes? smorf is not awake enough to deal with this
Finger Prince
The Smurf Queen
-the size of a mushroom house
-cannot leave the mushroom house on account of her size
-swollen abdomen constantly excreting smurf eggs
-worker smurfs feed her constantly to make more smurf eggs
Plant MONSTER.
Galaxander
Lil' Smurf, the smurf that's small.
Manifisto
smurfer dude
doesn't surf but is absolutely committed to the catchphrase "smurf's up" so carries a surfboard everywhere, dresses in surfer gear, wears sunglasses even when indoors, etc.
PHIZ KALIFA
Chaz Smurf
- boots, scarf, bomb denim jacket with Jupiter Eating his Child painted on the back
- works at a coop cannabis dispensary
- secret trust fund
CDA
cringey smurf
- oh, that guy again
- extremely awkward
- will never stop staring
- does standup on weekends
Yinlock
Ronin Smurf
- wandering mysterious stranger
- the smurfs' most powerful warrior
- bought a sweet katana on ebay
GODSPEED JOHN GLENN
Plant MONSTER.
CDA
Boner Smurf
- visible clothed boner
- always banging into things with his boner
- catch phrase "whoops, I pulled a boner!"
- must be in every scene
SweetWillyRollbar
Smurf Smurf
-The Smurfiest Smurf.
-Communicates using one word only. That word is "smurf" and variations thereof.
-The bluest blue
pixaal
I suspect Smurf Smurf may actually be a pokemon named Smurf.
GODSPEED JOHN GLENN
google THIS
Anti-Smurf
Generally accepted by his Smurf friends despite his black hat, orange skin, and the fact that if he ever accidentally touched a regular Smurf everything within 20 miles would be vaporized.
GODSPEED JOHN GLENN
So, I felt compelled to re-investigate the idea of the Smurf Queen, and maybe I shouldn't have.
Vitamin Me
City of Glompton
thank you for the palate cleanser
SweetWillyRollbar
Poser Smurf
-Is actually the last remaining Snork
-Paints their self blue every day
-Lives in fear of being discovered.
-Has to wear a scuba like device filled with water to survive on land. It is large and cannot be concealed so constantly has to make excuses/explanations for it or just keeps insisting it isn't there.
Bacon Taco
Smurf Klurf
- not blue
- episodes are strangely short and don't play on most modern browsers
- talks way too much about how ephebophilia is not pedophilia
Galaxander
Chilly Smurf
-always shivering
-wears a scarf and mittens
-still no shirt though
Chili Smurf
-good cook
-farts a lot
Cubone
Fucky Smurf
- everybody hates him
- they hate looking at him
- it's not his fault
- didn't ask for this
- doesn't even fuck that much
- owns a lamp store
- likes lamps
- likes helping people find the right lamp for them
- would prefer to be called "Lampy Smurf"
GODSPEED JOHN GLENN
Poor Fucky
Whoria Discordia
Angler Smurf
-Has a glowing lure dangling from his face
-Can see in the dark and breathe underwater
-Has a huge underbite and sharp teeth
-lives in a pond
-forehead lure can both attract and momentarily blind smurfs and other prey
Nosfereefer
terminator smurf
-is a robot disguised as a smurf
-sent back in time to kill connors smurf
-turns into the protagonist in the sequel
Vitamin Me
Alnilam
Smurf with me if you want to live
Mr. Dick
Geistsmurf
–
I know about the Ice Planet Huh which is where that famous conflict took place, the Battle of Yeahman.
Imagine a bar graph labeled "quality." Then imagine a second, taller bar graph, also labeled "quality." That's the return on investment you'll see when you give your worker drones the bare necessities required to make you richer. That's redefining the zeitgeist of success in the neofeudal digital media 2.0 frontier. Gerald Ford would be proud!
In this troubled world, we must sometimes have serious conversations, about new Smurfs.
I can barely handle reality, so take a wild guess how this will go.
For additional difficulty break all the bones in your fingers.
