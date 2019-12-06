Feeling romantic, Front-Page reader? Absolutely not!? Well... too bad because today we have romance novel covers. Give them a chance though: I have a soft spot for old smutty pulp covers, I used to dig through 50 or 60 "nurses in heat" paperback bathtub-readers like these for every Poul Anderson or Frank Herbert or whatever scifi pulp I'd salvage from the thrift-store troughs. Good times. Also I guess the books had words inside, whatever.



Let's not kid ourselves, these Bloody Hedgehog images get straight to the point...iness.







I think my marriage to Captain Hygiene is worth more than just a pension. Somewhat.







Cough Drop the Beat is that really funny older kid that made you laugh so hard you got in trouble at the library.





General Dog knows exactly what they're searching for.





Uh, Former DILF I think this is just a real cover. It's probably part 23 and about a time-traveling homesteader who can succeed anywhen.





Oh, okay Heather Papps. I thought people were just telling me they spoke Arabic as a Second Language...





