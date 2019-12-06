Media > Photoshop Phriday

Romance Novels!

Friday, Dec 06, 2019 by Ian "BFM" Helm

Feeling romantic, Front-Page reader? Absolutely not!? Well... too bad because today we have romance novel covers. Give them a chance though: I have a soft spot for old smutty pulp covers, I used to dig through 50 or 60 "nurses in heat" paperback bathtub-readers like these for every Poul Anderson or Frank Herbert or whatever scifi pulp I'd salvage from the thrift-store troughs. Good times. Also I guess the books had words inside, whatever.

Let's not kid ourselves, these Bloody Hedgehog images get straight to the point...iness.



I think my marriage to Captain Hygiene is worth more than just a pension. Somewhat.


Cough Drop the Beat is that really funny older kid that made you laugh so hard you got in trouble at the library.


 General Dog knows exactly what they're searching for.


Uh, Former DILF I think this is just a real cover. It's probably part 23 and about a time-traveling homesteader who can succeed anywhen.


Oh, okay Heather Papps. I thought people were just telling me they spoke Arabic as a Second Language...


More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.