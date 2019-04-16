"No one in the history of the world has suffered as much as I am suffering right now, laying on my couch under a ceiling fan and unenthusiastically flipping through my streaming service watch lists."





"Gosh, it's hot."







"Is this a 911 situation? Or should I just fire off a flare gun?"





"Wow, it is seriously hot."







"I need to get some work done. It's so humid in here, though. If I touched my computer it would instantly be covered in a layer of finger sweat. I'm probably ruining everything I own just by existing."





"Holy moly, the temperature is too high."







"This is the last thing I want to think about, but it's better to be realistic and prepare: I need to look up how to cut off and eat my leg."





"By golly, the warmth is uncomfortable."







"Is this what it means to be off the grid? Have I gone feral? Even if I return to society I will be forever changed. An outsider."





"Geez, it is hot as heck."







"It's miserable in here. I'll go out somewhere. No. They will all know that I have been sweating. Even if I take a shower right before I leave, they'll know it. Better to suffer in here than to draw all that attention to myself."





"Why don't I live in Scandinavia? It's probably too late now. I should have thought of that years ago."







"We should probably do something about climate change."





"Maybe I should open the windows. Maybe I should open the blinds too. That would make it easier for breezes to blow through the house. Then again, maybe if I open the blinds the sun will heat the house even more. Maybe I should exist in a state where the windows are neither open nor closed, the blinds not drawn or shut, the repair guy not here or anywhere."





"Gosh, it's hot."



– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)