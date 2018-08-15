This article is part of the Board Game Article series.
Scrabble
Chess
Hungry Hungry Hippos
Monopoly
–
Chess Rules section 2: Inventory Management. Depending on your Rook's Handling stat and the number of pawns remaining in your force, your inventory grid can have anywhere from sixteen to two hundred and forty slots. Always consider the weight of stored objects, as
Actions have consequences. Gentle Creature returns to express his worry that draining the swamp will send swamp creatures into his burrow.
Bonk: The Only Good Bonk Is A Head Bonk
We review every game from the last 2 months, plus all 21 SNES Classic titles
This box is the Rolls Royce of angry plastic people hitting each other with magic swords
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Until recently, the last board game I touched was a dungeon crawler called HeroQuest, in the late 90s. Back then I was a young idiot. Now I am an older, far wiser idiot. Join me as I drop the controller and check out all the great board games I've been missing out on.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.