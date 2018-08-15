Articles > Front Page News

Classic Board Games' Original Rules

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

This article is part of the Board Game Article series.

Scrabble

Chess

Hungry Hungry Hippos

Monopoly

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

About this series

Until recently, the last board game I touched was a dungeon crawler called HeroQuest, in the late 90s. Back then I was a young idiot. Now I am an older, far wiser idiot. Join me as I drop the controller and check out all the great board games I've been missing out on.

Other articles in this series

« Previous View All

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.