



It's that time of year again! Fall mushroom hunting season. Fungus pickers once more descend upon the mushroom groves to turn over rocks and kick apart rotten logs that are probably full of spiders. We all want a heaping basket of delicious heirloom mushrooms to bring home and get us through the winter, but not all mushrooms are created equal. Many of the dangerous ones look harmless and many of the harmless ones look like they would kill you. Some are so poisonous they have been given interesting names like "Destroying Angel" or "Deadly Galerina."





For all you mush heads out there ready to venture out into the musty groin of the woods in search of fungus, we bring you the 50 deadliest mushrooms that you will want to keep out of your basket this year.





Prince of Blood



Gut Whimper



Devil's Dragon's Demon



Fool's Burger (False Hamburger)



Death of the Ass



Final Taco



The Hateful Cone



Doom Gutters Amanita



Blue Tooth of the Grotto



Gore Antler Amanita



Horse Vomit



Vomit of the Woods



Vomit of the Valley



Sweating Chastener



Dick Misery Amanita



Fairy Cap Vomit Amanita



Satan's Spittoon



Woodsman's Wife



Bowel Tyrant



Ophidian Cruelfellow



Festering Scum Pustule of the Glade



Pappy's Torment



Moloch's Gonads



Rascal of the Woods



Hateful Umbrella



Christmas Ham (Death)



Judas Loaf



Frog's Ear



White Guy Saying the N-word Amanita



Poisoner's Bog Brain



Vomit Antlers



Fuzzy Robber's Mask



Evil Devil's Cursed Evil Bulb



Sewer Cap (Poisonous)



Witch's Barf



Maynard James Keenan's



Diarrhea Angel



Poisoner's Hoof



Dryad's Toilet



Delicious Mushroom of Deceit (Angel of Agony and Destruction)



Swamp Bacon



Turd of the Devil



Satan's Nougat



Pimp of the Woods



False Pumpkin (Devil's Liar Pumpkin)



Whisper of the Devil's Angel



Jeff's Bleeding Vomit Apple



Dank Dragon





Of course, just naming deadly mushrooms doesn't really help you all that much, but now you will at least know what the coroner will write down in the toxicology report when they analyze the contents of your stomach.

– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)