



Season 1



When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into an extremely plausible game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with various Muslims doing exactly the things Ilhan Omar won't disavow.



Season 2





After tracking a suspicious shipment in the Venezuelan jungle, Jack Ryan heads to South America to investigate. As Jack threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home, leading Jack on a mission spanning the US, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President's plot and finally live out America's unrealized dream of using the CIA to topple a socialist regime in South America.











Season 3



Jack Ryan intercepts communications between an eco-activist and mysterious backers bent on dismantling the American energy industry. Because of the United Nations he can do nothing to eliminate activist Gretyl Sturmburger before she advocates against coal and oil. But by following a deadly maze of fake companies he discovers a Dutch windmill magnate is trying to destroy the US fossil fuel industry.



Season 4



When right wing celebrities begin to drop dead in Hollywood, Ryan's doctor wife realizes it's a new disease with origins in several shithole countries. But how are these diseases getting across the border? Jack Ryan must unravel a conspiracy of Hollywood communists working with ANTIFA to allow disease-carrying vermin across the border to spread their disease to the last good people making Benghazi movies in Hollywood.



Season 5



Jack Ryan solves a Sudoku puzzle that reveals the location of an Iranian gay club where Iranians are planning to use twitter bots to cancel various politicians and rich men who did nothing wrong with their employees. If enough billionaires are "canceled" the Iranians will finally be able to have a nuclear weapon and will immediately launch it at Israel.











Season 6



The US economy is paralyzed by striking teachers holding the nation ransom and demanding the tax payers give them more money to donate to Elizabeth Warren. As families are forced to miss work to care for their children, the TSA is undermanned and anti-gun activists slip bombs on various airlines in order to target the engineer who is developing America's new gun. It's a race against time for Jack Ryan to save the AR-23.



Season 7



When a private prison is closed because of a registered democrat computer hacker, freed gang members use pit bulls to invade suburban neighborhoods so that the gang members can date the daughters of upstanding citizens, thereby diluting the genes of the upstanding citizens. It's a ticking clock for Jack Ryan to make the gang members pull up their pants properly before the daughters fall in love.

– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)