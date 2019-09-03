Jeremy Renner Official - the official Jeremy Renner app of record - has been updated to version 1.9431.0001. This update makes a number of improvements that should interest all users, from casual fans to super users using our experimental nightly builds.

New Features

Santa Tracker - Accurate within a twenty foot radius, refreshing Santa's movements every fifteen seconds

- Accurate within a twenty foot radius, refreshing Santa's movements every fifteen seconds UI Customization - Toggle between Light Mode, Dark Mode, and Hansel & Gretel Leather Mode

- Toggle between Light Mode, Dark Mode, and Hansel & Gretel Leather Mode Journeys Through History - Enter the first virtual exhibition in the Hall of Jeremy, entitled "Renoit - The First Renner?"

- Enter the first virtual exhibition in the Hall of Jeremy, entitled "Renoit - The First Renner?" Flashlight - Press the flashlight icon to turn on your camera phone's flash, turning it into a handy flashlight

- Press the flashlight icon to turn on your camera phone's flash, turning it into a handy flashlight Rennerssaince Faire - Infinitely zoom in on a poorly compressed spinning jpg of a turkey leg

- Infinitely zoom in on a poorly compressed spinning jpg of a turkey leg Communication - Press the numbers in an order that corresponds to a phone number to place a telephone call to that number

- Press the numbers in an order that corresponds to a phone number to place a telephone call to that number Clock - A clock that displays the current time

- A clock that displays the current time Battery Indicator - A handy icon that tells you how much of your phone's battery charge is left

- A handy icon that tells you how much of your phone's battery charge is left 28 Sneaks Later - Celebrate the underrated horror flick 28 Weeks Later by browsing a photo gallery of Jeremy Renner's sneaker collection

Changes

Rennies (the in-app digital currency) can now be purchased with JerCoins (the volatile cryptocurrency)

Your device's autocorrect will now try - and succeed - to replace every word with Renner, even outside the app

Added support for the Vulkan renderer, increasing framerate by an average of 40fps

All blood changed to sweat in order for the app to be distributed in China

Default language changed from Rennish to your device's default language

All recipes updated to remove the ingredient "A fatal dose of arsenic"

Bug Fixes

Random duck quacking noises fixed, are now steady and sustained and unrelenting

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)