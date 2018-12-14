



The year is drawing to a close, which means it is time to look ahead to the next major election in the United States. And what have we here? It's the fun election! The big one! America gets to decide a president. As dozens of democrats line up to challenge Donald Trump, there is one candidate that has every single American who hosts one of those Pod Save podcasts excited: Beto O'Rourke. The congressman and failed 2018 Texas Senate candidate is the perfect person for the democrats in 2020.





Why?





He can sort of skateboard like kids did in the 1990s



Nirvana. Hypercolor shirts. Jock Jams. Hypercolor shorts. Remember the 1990s? Beto does! He learned to skateboard and he can still sort of do it. How many politicians can do that? Keep in mind, Orrin Hatch and Jeff Flake are retiring.









Only lost by two points to the most terrifying goblin in the US Senate



When Beto battled one of the only men in the US Senate who is believably a serial killer, the sort of fright-faced psycho who can't smile like a human and talks about everything in the tone of the leader of a doomsday cult that worships a meteor, Beto only lost by just over two points. Only 210,000 people in Texas thought the guy who is repulsive to his own children was a better choice for the US Senate than Beto. The guy who lost to the guy who lost to Donald Trump in the Republican Primary is who democrats need to beat Donald Trump!



He's a multi-millionaire and his father in law is a billionaire



Beto is worth like 10 million and his wife's dad is worth billions and has already shown a willingness to dump huge amounts of dark money into PACs to help Beto win. Just the sort of cash money player the democrats need! How do you stop a bad guy with a billion dollars? A good guy with a billion dollars. This is who democrats need to champion the working class and attack the problems of growing income inequality and wage stagnation.



He's just like Obama!!



Tall? Check. Seems sort of young? Check. Charismatic? Yeah, if you squint. But get this: not black. Booya! West Virginia is back in the game, babies! He's the perfect mix of Obama and not black!! Black voters will definitely show up to the polls in record numbers anyway. Even without any meaningful reform on racial justice or voting rights. Those are HARD.



Definitely a proud supporter of Israel



When it comes to Israel this guy gets it. He wants a two-state solution, which is what you call it when Israel and the United States build a laser together to shoot into the West Bank and liquefy a Palestinian teenager yelling from behind a fence.



Gets extremely sweaty



Lord God this man gets sweaty. He will wreck a pit area. It all wicks off of his rangy torso and swamps up those shirts. When was the last time you saw a politician get this sweaty? He doesn't even need to do anything. Meanwhile Donald Trump is looking all wobbly inside and dry on top like a slice of Tiramisu. The choice is obvious.













Supports green jobs or more windmills or something



He is for the environment. He likes it. Not enough to stake out any positions that will actually slow climate change, but in principle he is for green jobs. Carbon tax maybe? Like an electric presidential limousine? What if Air Force One was solar powered?



Said the Medicare for All thing every democrat has to say now



He said it! The box is checked, baby! He read the card that said Medicare for all! Shut up about it now, progressives!







Beto O'Rourke may have lost in Texas by two points, but Texas sucks and it can go to hell for not electing this beautiful man. They deserve whatever they get, those pieces of shit. I hope they die! America as a whole is much smarter. Beto can turn that two point loss in Texas into a one point loss in 2020 that is blamed on Jill Stein for the next four years. And that is exactly what democrats should be looking for!



– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)