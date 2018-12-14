He can sort of skateboard like kids did in the 1990s
Only lost by two points to the most terrifying goblin in the US Senate
When Beto battled one of the only men in the US Senate who is believably a serial killer, the sort of fright-faced psycho who can't smile like a human and talks about everything in the tone of the leader of a doomsday cult that worships a meteor, Beto only lost by just over two points. Only 210,000 people in Texas thought the guy who is repulsive to his own children was a better choice for the US Senate than Beto. The guy who lost to the guy who lost to Donald Trump in the Republican Primary is who democrats need to beat Donald Trump!
He's a multi-millionaire and his father in law is a billionaire
Beto is worth like 10 million and his wife's dad is worth billions and has already shown a willingness to dump huge amounts of dark money into PACs to help Beto win. Just the sort of cash money player the democrats need! How do you stop a bad guy with a billion dollars? A good guy with a billion dollars. This is who democrats need to champion the working class and attack the problems of growing income inequality and wage stagnation.
He's just like Obama!!
Tall? Check. Seems sort of young? Check. Charismatic? Yeah, if you squint. But get this: not black. Booya! West Virginia is back in the game, babies! He's the perfect mix of Obama and not black!! Black voters will definitely show up to the polls in record numbers anyway. Even without any meaningful reform on racial justice or voting rights. Those are HARD.
Definitely a proud supporter of Israel
When it comes to Israel this guy gets it. He wants a two-state solution, which is what you call it when Israel and the United States build a laser together to shoot into the West Bank and liquefy a Palestinian teenager yelling from behind a fence.
Gets extremely sweaty
Supports green jobs or more windmills or something
He is for the environment. He likes it. Not enough to stake out any positions that will actually slow climate change, but in principle he is for green jobs. Carbon tax maybe? Like an electric presidential limousine? What if Air Force One was solar powered?
Said the Medicare for All thing every democrat has to say now
He said it! The box is checked, baby! He read the card that said Medicare for all! Shut up about it now, progressives!
–
The democrats are lining up to do battle with Trump in 2020, but is Beto great-o? Yes.
