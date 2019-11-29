Media > Photoshop Phriday

Awful Propaganda Part 2

Friday, Nov 29, 2019 by Ian "BFM" Helm

In part 1 of Awful Propaganda we saw 'shopped posters that had a chance in hell of converting outsiders; today we look at the submissions that nobody who's not a member already would ever understand. Hell I've been here half my adult life and I don't understand most of these.

This image by Captain Hygiene references our five-point thread rating system that the restaurant world totally stole.


I apologized already Chef Bourgeoisie, jeez! And what the hell is "sober"?

Cough, cry, vomit - LadyPictureShow.


I like what dudeness said so much I'm going to parrot it hollowly and call it a post!


I don't have the time to consider your side of things sweet thursday, I'm far too busy being a dick.


itry is absolutely right, the shame of red text never washes off.


I tried to form a band with frankenfreak but we can't both play tambourine.


Either I don't get this joke by itry or I really don't want to buy an LCD TV from them.

