In part 1 of Awful Propaganda we saw 'shopped posters that had a chance in hell of converting outsiders; today we look at the submissions that nobody who's not a member already would ever understand. Hell I've been here half my adult life and I don't understand most of these.



This image by Captain Hygiene references our five-point thread rating system that the restaurant world totally stole.





I apologized already Chef Bourgeoisie, jeez! And what the hell is "sober"?



Cough, cry, vomit - LadyPictureShow.





I like what dudeness said so much I'm going to parrot it hollowly and call it a post!





I don't have the time to consider your side of things sweet thursday, I'm far too busy being a dick.





itry is absolutely right, the shame of red text never washes off.





I tried to form a band with frankenfreak but we can't both play tambourine.





Either I don't get this joke by itry or I really don't want to buy an LCD TV from them.

