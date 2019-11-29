In part 1 of Awful Propaganda we saw 'shopped posters that had a chance in hell of converting outsiders; today we look at the submissions that nobody who's not a member already would ever understand. Hell I've been here half my adult life and I don't understand most of these.
This image by Captain Hygiene references our five-point thread rating system that the restaurant world totally stole.
I apologized already Chef Bourgeoisie, jeez! And what the hell is "sober"?
Cough, cry, vomit - LadyPictureShow.
I like what dudeness said so much I'm going to parrot it hollowly and call it a post!
I don't have the time to consider your side of things sweet thursday, I'm far too busy being a dick.
itry is absolutely right, the shame of red text never washes off.
I tried to form a band with frankenfreak but we can't both play tambourine.
Either I don't get this joke by itry or I really don't want to buy an LCD TV from them.
If you love Baby Yoda, you're going to lose your minds for Baby Sarlacc Pit and Baby Trade Federation Senate Tax Blockade.
Google's Stadia launched this Tuesday to a level of fanfare that has not been seen since the Ouya. So who is the audience for this $130 video game streaming-but-not-how-you-think not-console?
War posters + forums posters = insert punchline here!
Breath of the Wild is great, but can you snipe dicks in slo-mo on a catering cart?
If you need your Tommy Lasorda sprites in crystal clear 1080p, you need the Mega Sg
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.