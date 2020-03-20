EorayMel stalks the forums, silently. when the moment is right they unleash a devastating joke.
spacetoaster is clearly a gaming garbage afficianado.
Althalin posted this image with a single word, "if."
stop, Lucavi, he's already dead!
sure am glad no one photoshopped me into an image of my younger self, forcing me to reflect on my mortality!
Bronze Fonz, creator of true nightmares.
a terrifying vision of the darkest possible future.
Captain Hygiene produces an image i can somehow hear
shadow puppet of a is delightfully saucy
Drink-Mix man, i've been there buddy. i checked the times, your post was six minutes afterwards, and i know the reply window was open the whole time. i honour you and your joke.
Althalin made me research this, and i'm extremely glad i didn't make a zardoz joke!
Drink-Mix Man chastened by his experiance, makes a joke he is almost CERTAIN no one will snipe.
Wall Balls took me once down a forest path. we walked as night fell, and the trees grew ever thicker. after time lost meaning we found a small pool. they cast a stone into the water, and this image appeared.
Bronze Fonz has been screaming about "CHIM" for hours, and i just asked if they'd played morrowind.
"Bronze Fonz, please, hurl this metal ball at my website."
Resting Lich Face knows that these boards are big enough for all of us
doctorfrog won't stop stream sniping me and i am starting to get PISSED
Nurge and i are wondering, what made lowtax so mad, anyways?
Bronze Fonz has an idea
Tytan knows lowtax has seen the true face of war. internet war.
Drink-Mix Man goes hog wild, and we thank them for it
actually, Drink-Mix Man, i am gonna take that thanks back now
Lucavi knows lowtax won't win. the election was rigged from the start!
Bronze Fonz is the neighbour we all wish we had. lowtax, not so much. that guy will not stop yelling!
empty whippet box, this is not a photoshop and i am so furious about this i am not posting any more images, till next phriday.
anyways, hi, it's me, your internet friend heather papps. i am really sorry if i messed this up, but hey man what the hell is your problem you aren't my dad! justification? justify THIS!
(for complaints, please register a Something Awful forums account, then buy plat, pm me and we will hash this out. otherwise, for your refund, click here!)
–
IF YOU DO NOT READ THIS ARTICLE, YOU WILL PROBABLY DIE. EVENTUALLY.
DO take this time to finally catch up on all that worrying you've been meaning to do. DON'T forget to take fifteen minutes breaks to worry after every hour of worrying.
We've all had bad fries, but these are just terrible!
Lowtax won't stop screaming. someone, please, help!
Oddly funny moments I experienced while taking care of a dying loved one
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2020 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.