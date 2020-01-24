Conversations on the SA forums are rarely simple or straight-forward, and today's Phriday is a great example of why we'd have it no other way. What begins as Wheel-of-Fortune-esque Before & After title mash-ups becomes something else entirely...
A simple enough premise from Swedish Thaumocracy back in December of 2019, even if their starter image is already three steps up the complication ladder. Whatever happened to starting simple!?
Armchair Calvinist leaves things open pretty well for Roseanne Barr to make a sequel.
I bought a lightning rod from Captain Hygiene, but that's just where the troubles started.
You mightn't happen to have a French-Fried Potater about you, now, would you Esplanade?
Tip imagines a world where Bill Murray has even more money and even more regrets.
How dare you itry? You've slandered two profound religious texts at once!
These two images from dudeness would fit into just about any Phriday ever published.
Armchair Calivinist provides this image just in time for the funeral of Guy Fieri. Or, birthday, whatever. A man can dream.
Mammal Sauce makes jokes that are way over my head.
itry made this image during six months in an isolation tank, and it was distributed for free after they died.
Galaxander's dance of joy is a disturbing spectacle through a FarSight rifle.
dudeness believes Wumpa fruit are a condition of our physical and social lives.
Heather Papps scanned the wrong Amiibo, but the results actually work pretty well.
As these images by itry demonstrate, goons are quick to bend a given thread's prompt into unrecognizable new shapes.
Bobby Digital, you didn't change the title for a title-swapping thread? What gives?
PopTartsNinja is so sneaky, I'm not sure if this is a 'shopped image or what the joke is!
We all just have to trust that Heather Papps gets all the jokes in this article, because I seriously can parse maybe half of them.
Okay Sourdough Sam, now we're clearly just fucking around. I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt that you made this new for this thread. Don't make me regret it.
This image by nut is a good example of how a simple idea can become an impenetrable riddle in the hands of goons. Because actually working out the fonts for a "Charlie's Angels in the Outfield" poster would be hard, they instead opt to give the viewer as little help as possible, because they hate you.
Galaxander dares you to understand their jokes, you puny mortal!
Can you understand the jokes in these Pissed Ape Sexist images? If so please contact the Photoshop Phridays anonymous tipline, at...
Heather Papps said they curated the images for this Phriday but I think they just sent me the results of a randomized GIS just to fuck with me. And it's working.
Stex at least gives us a chance at understanding what they're talking about. But in the process, they set up a whole new avenue of this thing...
Thanks as always to Heather Papps for curation of these confusing-as-fuck images!
–
Believe it or not, John Delaney is still running for president.
A preview of some of the movies generated by the Warner Brothers production AI.
Movie title mix-ups get out of control fast!
The entire history of the medium has led to this moment, to this specific feature.
This chair boasts a buttery smooth one chair per second (cps).
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2020 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.