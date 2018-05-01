The entire world is reeling after several jokes were made at the expense of the most blatantly corrupt, destructive, and dishonest administration in the history of the United States. These gags were mean and classless and disrespectful. Perhaps the White House Correspondents' Dinner would be held in greater esteem if these so-called "comedians" stuck to the sort of good-natured banter that has proven to be completely acceptable in modern-day America, like:



Start with a ten minute set explicitly insulting the physical appearance of Alicia Machado. Just really lay into her weight and compare her to a pig, with some insults about her Mexican background tossed in. When given the opportunity to back off, dig in even harder and imply she does porn. Classic! If the audience gets into this routine string them along with more jokes about the appearances of Mika Brzezinski, Carly Fiorina, Rosie O'Donnell, etc.

Transition to some grade-A riffs on the Parkland survivors. Start by making fun of their looks, then make a number of bizarre comments about their genitals and masturbation habits, and finally get in a good zinger about these teenage gun violence victims' college prospects.

Keep things moving with a few rapid-fire one-liners insulting prisoners of war and the parents of dead soldiers.

"Milo Yiannopoulos walks into a bar with Richard Spencer. No one boos. Why? Because this joke takes place in the respectful USA our founding fathers intended, where you can sing America The Beautiful while your white supremacist pals do Nazi salutes and no left-wing sickos will yell mean things at you. These socialist lunatics are so angry and thoughtless, they should be called Antif-blah!" (This might need some workshopping, but you get the idea)

Call for the crowd to commit acts of violence. Do it again. And again. Wholesome fun with absolutely no consequences! For you!

"Senator Warren, more like Pocahontas, right?" (Step back from the mic and do a hideous pantomime of a Native American)

Did the physical comedy go well? Scan the room for a reporter with an obvious physical handicap. Gleefully contort your body to mock them like you're the absolute worst five year old on the planet. Hey, you're just telling it like it is! Finally, someone with balls!

"Knock knock" Who's there? "The free press." The free press who? "The free press, the enemy of the American people." (Glowering stare while everyone laughs nervously)

Do a hilarious bit about snowflake liberals and their whiny cries for safe spaces. Run this one past the people in power to make sure it won't make them uncomfortable. Be ready for a wait since they might be busy stripping the country for parts. Hope the president, who is hiding, will eventually find out about this bit and give you a "Very cool!" on Twitter.

Close with a serious moment. "By joking about bad things, comedians are worse than the things they joke about. By reporting about bad things, reporters are worse than the things they report. Thank you."