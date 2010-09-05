

Fall 2010 Syllabus



Instructor: Doctor, to you.

Phone: I will not answer.

Email: I will not respond.



Course Goals and Objectives:

By the end of the semester, every student is expected to receive each of the following from me:

Condescending and Critical Remarks regarding intelligence, appearance, and socioeconomic status.

Bold Lies regarding grades, due dates, and class expectations

Contradicting and Confusing lessons

Three Hundred Dollars of Debt

An F or Another Non-passing Grade.

Objectives will be completed through poorly explained assignments, dubious test questions, a variety of thick accents that range from central Africa, eastern Asia, Australia, and a Donald Duck impression, and photocopies of this quality:

Texts and Required Materials:

Unabridged Dictionary circa late 19th century,

Aladdin Tiger Handheld Electronics Videogame

And five additional books that cost fifty dollars and will not be used. (New Editions Required!)



