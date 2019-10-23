Articles > Front Page News

My Entire Life Is Structured Upon Arcade Flyer Text

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Wisdom can be found in unexpected places. I have internalized a handful of beautiful passages from arcade game flyers as my personal tenets. These words shape my life every day. They define who I am and what I do.

TENET I:

RAPPERS GO WILD
TO THE LATEST RAP SOUND

TENET II (Every time I set foot outside the house):

WATCH OUT!

You never know
what will attack on you

WHY THIS???!!!! WHY US???!!! WHY???!!!

TENET III (Lying to my date as we undress, setting her up for disappointment):

EXCITING! MORE THAN 20 TECHNIQUES!

TENET IV (Lying to myself as I check the news every morning since 2016, setting myself up for disappointment):

IT'S FASCINATING! IT'S FUN CHASING MONSTERS

TENET V:

SLURP!

WOW!

TENET VI (At all times, fraught with worry as I wonder...):

Are you getting all the game titles you're entitled to?

TENET VII (Every time I reinstall Fallout: New Vegas):

Mommy! Mommy! They have a video game just for me!

TENET VIII (When someone tries to play with my electronic cube):

He doesn't like anyone playing with his electronic cube...

Except his four brothers...

TENET IX (When I am thankful):

THANK YOU.

TENET X (Reflecting upon my motivations for doing literally anything):

INFINITE RETALIATION!!

TENET XI (Lying to myself as I open the document I planned to finish three days ago):

I'LL FINISH YOU TODAY FOR SURE!

TENET XII (Thinking about my body, which I have given the nickname "L-Brain", as I consider my lunch options):

Destroy "L-Brain", the artificial living body

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.