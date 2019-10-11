This article is part of the HYURGI TIGERWOODS series.





Welcome to MAFIARAVE 2019 it is #1 outdoor rave club in woods of Odessa brought to you in UKRAINE for one month only by party master HYURGI TIGERWOODS!!!!!





#1 PARTY PLANNER of ZHELEZNOGORSK AND #2 IN ALL OF KRASNOYARSK KRAI!!!





Help plan famous "FYRE FESTIVAL" by computer geniuses.









Joint forces with

MONEY GENIUS of UKRAINE Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas and LEGITIMATE BUSINESS called FRAUD GUARANTEE!!!













"WHEN FRAUD IS NEED ONE DAY NO WAIT!! FRAUD IS GUARANTEE!!!!!!!





Come to outdoor woods in beautiful Odessa country. Listen to good music by favorite DJ like DJ Great Times and DJ Best Music. #1 DJ of America "DJ ROBERT USA MUSIC"













SIGN UP NOW FOR FREE $$$AUSAGE IN BAG





RAVE IS ON GOAT PASSAGE ROUTE: Goats will come through rave two times so see goats but do not fight them GOATS WILL WIN BATTLE









CELEBRITY RAVE GUEST: Rudi Giuluuluaiani he will DEMONSTRATE TEETH







YES FIERCEST GOATS IN OBLAST!!!!!













Enjoy fresh air and bathroom where possible. DANGER: IF FRIEND FALL INTO LATRINE TRENCH DO NOT CLIMB IN TO RESCUE TELL TRENCH WARDEN







Terrifying orthodox priest he is so old!!! At a rave? Yes. Bless this mess.













Broke bottle, paper, cigarette rinds, vestiges, vials. Trash on ground. Party like USA raccoon!!! Garbage is waste and waste is stompt to oblivion farewell.





KETTLEBELLS 100 kettlebells all weights all sizes for pitiful weakling up to uranium level man of power, throw them swing them rave with them (THE PLEASURE IS 100%!!!) Your strength is going up with rave.





Gun we have gun for you if you do not bring gun MAFIAGUN 7.62mm Kalashnikov, Makarov, Dragunov, SKS and yes WE HAVE BOMB . Rave is TIERONE.













You like pretty girl? Some girls over here. MAFIAGIRLS are beautiful with strong faces and buxom. Implants. Good teeth and strong for pulling cart.





KIDS WELCOME! We have lite vodka for children as well as kids guns and lesser bomb. FREE BREAD FOR KIDS UNDER 8.





Favorite DJ of Chelyabinsk "DJ ROWDY RAMBUNCTIOUS" and "KING DJ PIMP" here to play raps.





"PETROV" is loose and trained to not bite through skull but do not test limit of training SOME LINES NOT TO CROSS WITH BEAR: honey, yelling, loud music EXCITE BEAR to fury Actual bearis loose and trained to not bite through skull but do not test limit of training SOME LINES NOT TO CROSS WITH BEAR: honey, yelling, loud music





If you see Hyurgi, say HYURGI ! He is here for your pleasure especially pleasure of ladies. He will dance with you.









OPEN WIFI 100% FREE Internet hook up your phone to internet public and free no hackers or viruses or room full of guys waiting to copy over all of your text messages into a file and then use info to get into bank "Garantee"







COME NOW!!!!!





NOTICE: Police have been paid not coming for two days this means also if too much drugs we are in NO POLICE zone so you will die from drugs.



– HYURGI TIGERWOODS (@sexyfacts4u)