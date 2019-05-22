I only tolerate movies because they contain movie scenes, which I love.
Remember this all-time best scene from Good Will Hunting?
When I think of The Thing, I think of one scene in particular. Easily one of the most tense moments ever captured on film. You know the one.
Of course, you can't talk about movie scenes without mentioning Quinn's speech from Jaws. An absolute masterclass in movie scene making!
The disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant might have been mitigated if CBD oil had been given to the Soviet heroes.
You think goons are sexist? Yeah!? Well...
Milk, eggs, augmentation upgrade canister
Sonic is too dang toothy, VR is too dang pricey, and Euro board games are just right
