I only tolerate movies because they contain movie scenes, which I love.

Remember this all-time best scene from Good Will Hunting?

When I think of The Thing, I think of one scene in particular. Easily one of the most tense moments ever captured on film. You know the one.

Of course, you can't talk about movie scenes without mentioning Quinn's speech from Jaws. An absolute masterclass in movie scene making!

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)