Articles > Front Page News

The Most Brutal Death Scenes in Jurassic Park + World

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

We, as a society, are now responsible for five Jurassic Park movies. That's a lot of characters finding themselves surprisingly surprised (and killed) by dinosaurs who have escaped captivity. I recently rewatched the entire series, and you know what? Some of those deaths were far more cruel and graphic than I remembered.

For my money, these were the most brutal ways a human met their end on screen.

  • Shot to death with a gun by a drifter, who had been hired by a jealous Brachiosaurus
  • Slipped on a toy left on the stairs by a neglectful Pentaceratops, broke neck
  • Stabbed with a broken bottle in a bar fight with an Aeolosaurus
  • Pulled into an enormous industrial machine on the job, having been hired as an independent contractor by a Sinornithosaurus and provided with zero safety training
  • Died on the operating table during a routine appendectomy performed by an apologetic Tyrannosaurus Rex
  • Fatally poisoned by eating a fugu fish that had been improperly prepared by a new chef, an Apatosaurus
  • Died during autoerotic asphyxiation after an Iguanodon enthusiastically suggested the process
  • Trampled to death, by other humans, who were crowding to get the autograph of a very cool Triceratops as it stepped out of a limo and lowered its shades
  • Burned alive in a house fire caused by faulty Christmas tree lights sold by a Deinonychus
  • Dared by an Allosaurus to balance on an upper deck handrail during a major league baseball game, plummeted eighty feet
  • Choked to death on a potato chip while a Diplodocus struggled to remember the Heimlich maneuver
  • Turned on a gas stove, got distracted by a phone call from a Palaeoscincus telemarketer, forgot to turn the gas off and took a nap
  • Slipped in a bathtub that had been overly cleaned and polished by a Stegosaurus maid
  • Approached a lost Hypacrosaurus' car to give directions, hit by bus
  • Set adrift and lost to the void during a routine spacewalk due to miscalculated backpack thruster instructions by a Velociraptor at Mission Control
  • Bent over to pick up a quarter dropped by a Pterodactyl, got sucked into the engine of a taxiing jumbo jet
  • Struck by lightning while adjusting a rooftop antenna so a Sauropelta houseguest could catch Jeopardy
  • Fell out of a roller coaster designed by a Ceratosaurus

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.