The dilemma - which Daddy Finger does not seem to grasp - is that it takes five fingers working together to form a fist. His deranged leadership has caused the other fingers to work diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
The root of the problem is Daddy Finger's amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he lacks a lodestar to guide his actions.
Although he is from the Right Hand, Daddy Finger shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by the fingers of the Right Hand: punching, holding Desert Eagle pistols, and flipping coins. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright.
Does Daddy Finger respect Mommy Finger? Does he acknowledge the hard work of Brother Finger or Sister Finger? No, as far as he is concerned, Daddy Finger is the whole hand.
There is a quiet resistance within the hand of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday fingers rising above politics, reaching across the the lap and two-handed jacking.
There are more of us than you think.
–
Daddy Finger has gone too far. There are fingers within the right hand that are resisting him.
Familiarize yourself with the several thousand don'ts found in the exciting world of BRICKO(tm).
Removed several web-swinging animations to make room for additional puddles
Guess what's back? Frosty tundras! And me.
Bonk: The Only Good Bonk Is A Head Bonk
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.