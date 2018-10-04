–
Industry veteran with nineteen years of experience jumping in front of zapper-wielding clients during intense shootouts, shouting phrases like "Don't shoot!" as they reflexively blast me.
Your social security card is legal tender worth $10, and the comic book store MUST accept it
Install the Face Textures For Terrain mod, replacing all boring ground textures with faces
My public image and career are in a freefall! WAAAOH!
Removed several web-swinging animations to make room for additional puddles
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.