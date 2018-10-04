Articles > Front Page News

A Light Gun Game Hostage's Resume

Thursday, Oct 04, 2018 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.