Your social security card is legal tender worth $10, and the comic book store MUST accept it
We at the Hairplace have stepped out due to oUR UNDIMMED BLOOD-HUNGRY RAGE!!
My public image and career are in a freefall! WAAAOH!
Removed several web-swinging animations to make room for additional puddles
Guess what's back? Frosty tundras! And me.
