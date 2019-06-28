

Hello. Good morning. John Kennedy once said that we would put a man on the moon. And we did. We put a man on the moon. Because this was in the day where we thought we knew what the moon was. Where it was and what it meant.



Now we have been attacked and fear has invaded our minds. I have placed a call to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and her goal was to save the children of New Zealand from the invaders that have brought so much fear. New Zealand had only 49 airplanes and they were almost all destroyed in the initial attack. I said you go girl. Whatever you've got is good for me. Because we are doing this in love and even if you don't have F-18s or F-19s or F-20s you can use that love today to fight for all mankind.



Mankind. That word should have new meaning for all of us today.



Kindness is what is going to get us through this.



Kindness is our power and we are going to harness it to protect our monuments and protect our cities.



Perhaps it is fate that today is the 4th of July. Because America has long believed it is at the center of world affairs. That our holidays are everyone's holidays. Japan has a completely different Halloween. It's March or April I think.



But not today. Today it is Halloween everywhere. Today we take the fear of ghosts, ghouls, and goblins and we meet that with love.



And should we win the day, the 4th of July will now be Halloween around the world, even in Japan and New Zealand. And we'll all do those Maori yelling dances too. Even Mexican guys and Chinese ladies.



When this is over the world will declare with one voice:



"It is time to replace our weapons with yoga moves!



Instead of using a bomb, we'll use a downward dog!



Instead of shooting a cannon, try a legs up the wall pose!



Instead of launching a missile, launch into a low plank!



We're going to get rid of the moon!



We're going to replace it with a Namaste!"



Today, we celebrate our Halloween!





– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)