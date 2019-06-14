"When ideas can't compete on the free market, the mods censor competing ideas from the free speech market of ideas." - Dr. Jonas Patterson
"I did not defecate on the floor in Boise in 2006." - Dr. Jonas PattersonFreedom is being infringed on the Internet. Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and the rest of the cabal of tech cowards have given in to pressure from liberals and removed free speech from their platforms. A man is no longer free to call an entire race apes. I meant whites, but you thought I meant blacks, didn't you? That is your racism showing. A white woman was called a "white gorilla" on Youtube and that video is still up and yet Truth Patriot's 250 videos about skull shape determining IQ, the history of violence against whites, and reviews of mods for Mordhau were taken down for some reason.
Well, good news, my friends. We The People are joining together to launch a new 100% free speech platform called WEPOWER. This is power for the we. No more spineless tech boys to tell us what we can say. There is only Will to Power. WEPOWER.
Not allowed on WEPOWER:
Allowed on WEPOWER:
This is the final statement Dr. Patterson will make related to this libelous incident: "I did not defecate onto the floor and nothing fell down the leg of my trousers. If I appeared sick that night it was because of the bad smell from the bathroom. I did defecate later as normal into a toilet, which I caught in a cardboard french fry basket, dated it with a marker, and placed the basket into a sealed container. As is my routine. You can read about this in my book '14 Weird Tricks of Living' in which you can also see photos of the clearly dated fecal basket."
But do not mention the Pants Pooping Incident. It's in the terms of service.
No censorship! No demonetization! It is time for the people to rise up and form a truly free social media website!
