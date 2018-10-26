



WAKE UP PEOPLE! We don't have much time to save this country from the Deep State Swamp.





The liberal media is telling you lies about the bombs I sent to them for lying. They are telling you that these bombs are because of the 45th President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump. Actually, the TRUTH they don't want you to know is that I sent the bombs because of their LIES.







If there weren't a conspiracy to create a coup against the duly elected president of the USA, beginning with illegal voter fraud in California, Amy Schumer dressing up as "Ford" to accuse Judge Kavanaugh of sex crime when we KNOW he was LIFTING WITH TOBIN, and not to mention the incessant untruths put out on the news 24/7 about the CARAVAN, I never would have NEEDED to send the bombs.







They are telling you that I am a crazed man with a van and a plan to blow up DIMMs. No, what I am doing is countering the coup that rises in America trying to create false stories about election meddling and big beautiful prostitutes urinating onto Obama's bed. This is not true. I also want to address the lies about the van being perpetrated by the media. These stickers could not possibly be on my van for so long without fading. This is Florida, the Sunshine State, don't you think all of the decals on my van would look older? I put them on years ago, shouldn't they look older?











What is going on with those decals? And why was I following Obama, Biden, and Clinton on Twitter? I am CLEARLY a LIBERAL PLANT meant to sway the election to the Democrats. I have been created by the Deep State to bring down Trump. The very man I love with every fiber of my life. The great LION of the USA. Who took down TPP. Who is going to let cars burn coal again.



The liberal media is responsible for me, a registered Democrat Party voter, perpetrating a false flag against the President and...



And...





I mean the swamp is...





My whole worldview created by Facebook and Twitters memes is...





Wait...



CNN is FAKE NEWS!!!!!





They are skewing the polls again to lie to us about what is going to happen. RED TSUNAMI 2018!!! If the LIEberals and DEMONrats try to take this country from us we will have to resort to the second amendment.



God Bless the USA! None of this is real! Take the Red Pill!

– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)