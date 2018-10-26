They are telling you that I am a crazed man with a van and a plan to blow up DIMMs. No, what I am doing is countering the coup that rises in America trying to create false stories about election meddling and big beautiful prostitutes urinating onto Obama's bed. This is not true. I also want to address the lies about the van being perpetrated by the media. These stickers could not possibly be on my van for so long without fading. This is Florida, the Sunshine State, don't you think all of the decals on my van would look older? I put them on years ago, shouldn't they look older?
What is going on with those decals? And why was I following Obama, Biden, and Clinton on Twitter? I am CLEARLY a LIBERAL PLANT meant to sway the election to the Democrats. I have been created by the Deep State to bring down Trump. The very man I love with every fiber of my life. The great LION of the USA. Who took down TPP. Who is going to let cars burn coal again.
The liberal media is responsible for me, a registered Democrat Party voter, perpetrating a false flag against the President and...
God Bless the USA! None of this is real! Take the Red Pill!
–
CNN is lying to you about the bombs I sent to CNN! Do not believe their lies!
Every accident will happen on a carpet or a rug 100% of the time. Even if 80% of your floors are tile. Even if 100% of your floors are tile, and you own no rugs.
Better than expected, and absolute garbage
The Spiritual Successor to Demolition Man! Wait, did we say successor? We meant shameless ripoff.
Nancy and the Banker are back!
