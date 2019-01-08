Two Men Enter, One Man Leaves
A slight variation on the standard format. In this, one of the two men turns around immediately and exits the Thunderdome without incident.
Two Men Enter, One Man's Steve
Good luck, Steve! You can do it!
Note: In this mode, only one Steve may enter. If two Steves sign up at the same time they must split up and compete in two separate matches against non-Steve opponents.
Two Women Enter, One Hate Mob Forms
Geez, where did all these guys come from? They're saying the worst things I've heard in my entire life!
Capture the Flag
Sixteen players. Eight per team. Grappling hooks. All power-ups disabled except quad damage. Low grav mutator enabled.
One Man Mentors, One Man Grieves
In this mode, a newly bereaved adult man attempts to mourn his loved one while a different fella hands out life lessons as if he is speaking to a young adult. Competitively.
Two Men Enter Without Sleeves
Big mistake, guys. There's a slight chill in the Thunderdome today. It's practically sweater weather in there!
Three Men Enter
Uhh... is this even possible? Three? Isn't that a violation of the Thunderdome's maximum occupancy code rating?
Four Balls On the Edge of a Cliff
Imagine it. Time works the same way.
Two Men Enter, One Rakes Leaves
Ah, but which one shall do the raking? That is a question for the ages. In this test of wills, two warriors face off to determine who is less willing to perform basic yardwork chores.
Shirts Vs. Skins
Wait, skins? As in no shirt? Oh heck. I'm just here because my friend wanted to play Thunderdome. Now people are taking their shirts off and my waist looks weird from certain angles. Please don't tell me I'm skins. Please don't tell me I'm skins....
–
Two Men Enter, One Man Leaves: A slight variation on the standard format. In this, one of the two men turns around immediately and exits the Thunderdome without incident.
We know you've been wondering about Robocop's bathroom situation and we are happy to provide you with answers!
Mr Tip Says: Throw yourself in the well
This coupon entitles the holder to one free visit to this article
Forgive me, Sid Meier, for I have sinned.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.