I'm sorry. Sorry. Let's talk about the good news from 2018.
Crypto Currency Cratered
Bitcoin has lost like 80% of its value and is on the fast track to being worthless again. All of the less notable crypto currencies have suffered similar fates. It's almost as if everybody realized they were using vast amounts of computing resources and electricity, polluting the environment, to create fake wealth that only has value as long as madness keeps its hold on a bunch of libertarian nerds. Maybe we are getting closer to this nonsense ending.
Everyone You Hate is a Year Closer to Death
Yes, so are you, so are your friends and family, but those pieces of shit you hate rode the same morality conveyor as you. We are a year closer to forgetting the name of every villain and scumbag. A year closer to not just their death but their erasure from all living memory and ultimately their disappearance into dust. Nobody will care when they are gone. Nobody will even remember their name. Or yours, but, you know, you take the good, you take the bad.
As All Insects Die Out, That Includes Stink Bugs
It's true that mankind is eradicating all insects, which probably dooms us as a species as well, but those weird stink bugs that grab onto your clothes when you go inside are going to die out too. You know those things? You don't even see them outside, but then you walk in your house and one of these slow bugs has started walking up your wall. They used to be green, but those must have already died out like butterflies and fireflies, so now we just have the grosser brown ones. They don't bite or anything, those sorts of bugs are still around even though we spray poison to kill them.
Welcome to Marwen is a Legendary Failure
For some reason Hollywood made a big budget movie recreating a documentary about a man who was beaten for wearing women's shoes and copes with his trauma by making an elaborate World War 2 diorama. It's from the guy who made Back to the Future. This is what he does now. He makes creepy computer animated doll movies. And they do hilariously bad at the box office. There is no audience for this movie and yet somehow $40 million dollars was spent on the computer animated dolls. Imagine how many stink bugs that money might have saved.
All the Bad People are a Year Closer to Death
Happy New Year!
–
2018 was bad, but was it all bad? Here are a few stories to brighten your year's end!
What day is this? Why, it's two days after Christmas Day!
Mr Tip Says: Throw yourself in the well
This coupon entitles the holder to one free visit to this article
Forgive me, Sid Meier, for I have sinned.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.