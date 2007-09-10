Who do you support in the US Presidential primary and why?

Dawn Catwand

Prayer Bus Volunteer "Oh, well, gosh. I never gave it a bunch of thought. Let me see. I like the man we have now a lot, but if I had to pick someone else I like that little one. The...I think he's a Republican, but he could be a Democrat. The one with the ears. He kind of laughs like a pony would laugh."

Sgt. J.J. Pillock

U.S. Army "Black Hussein Osama. In case you didn't get that, that was a little sarcasm for you. I support My President and the War on Terror 150%. George W. Bush 2008."

Rhett Racecar

MILF Hunter "Is that Villainsack guy still in there? Haha, that guy ruled. President Villainsack, your table is ready...hahaha. President Villainsack, please come to the courtesy desk, your burrito is waiting. Haha, anyway, I'm for Ron Paul."

Brian Multitoast

Hemp Advocate "Gaia willing, Ralph Nader will decide to run again. None of these other corporate cronies and warmongers really do it for me. I have a specialty glass blowing business and I think Ralph Nader will look out for the small quasi-legal businessman."

Jeineane Fizz

Marketing "Right now it's between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama. I love Mitt's hair, but Obama's smile makes my junk tingle. Mike Huckabee is kind of cute too, but I read he used to weigh like 300 pounds, so I bet when he takes his shirt off it looks like theater curtains."