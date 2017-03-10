There's one thing you should know about Something Awful Forum posters - they're all extremely helpful, good-natured ,and eager to please! So when Dave_Indeed posted asking about what he should paint on the accent wall behind his baby's crib, his old pals the SA Forum goons were full of ideas!



Dave_Indeed

My wife is 1/4 Lebanese and she did not think this one was funny. Mohammad at work said it means peace among worlds. I'll paint over it I guess

maxe

Grant DaNasty

Jabberlock

Bert Roberge