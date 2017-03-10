Media > Photoshop Phriday

Paint My Baby's Room!

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

There's one thing you should know about Something Awful Forum posters - they're all extremely helpful, good-natured ,and eager to please! So when Dave_Indeed posted asking about what he should paint on the accent wall behind his baby's crib, his old pals the SA Forum goons were full of ideas!

Dave_Indeed

My wife is 1/4 Lebanese and she did not think this one was funny. Mohammad at work said it means peace among worlds. I'll paint over it I guess 

maxe

Grant DaNasty

Jabberlock

Bert Roberge

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

