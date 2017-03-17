Media > Photoshop Phriday

Let's Put Kong in Other Movies!

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Kong: Skull Island has opened to theaters as a commercial and critical nearly success. You know what that means - Kong: Skull Island is temporarily the best movie ever made, at least until another one comes out. And you know what that means - it's time for the goons to improve other, worse movies, by adding some Kong!

Palpek

500 good dogs

Cheap Shot

Snowglobe of Doom

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.