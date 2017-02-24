Christopher Hesse's Image-to-Image lets you draw little doodles in your browser, and then generates an output image based on a database of cats, or shoes, or facades, or handbags. When the SA Forum Goons got their hands on it, they mostly used the cats one, because they're all horrible internet shutins! ENJOY??
Nolan Arenado
Jimmy Hats
Dinosaurmageddon
Pick
Enfield
Yeah, I went there. And I'll go there again. Don't believe me? I'm there ALREADY.
I stand with PewDiePie.
These all just look like normal cats to me.
From what I understand, this genre is about getting eaten by crocodiles. I excel at this.
Ah yeah, that's the stuff
