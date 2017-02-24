Media > Photoshop Phriday

Edges2Cats! [And Shoes, And Facades, And Handbags...]

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Christopher Hesse's Image-to-Image lets you draw little doodles in your browser, and then generates an output image based on a database of cats, or shoes, or facades, or handbags. When the SA Forum Goons got their hands on it, they mostly used the cats one, because they're all horrible internet shutins! ENJOY??

Nolan Arenado

Jimmy Hats

Dinosaurmageddon

Pick

Enfield

