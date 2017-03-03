Media > Photoshop Phriday

Three Phridays in One!

Friday, Mar 03, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Today, instead of featuring images based around one single theme, here are a few photoshops from different threads from around the Something Awful Forums. Three different threads, in fact! That's why this article is called what it is. First off: some more political face mashups!

Rutibex

Nameless_Steve

rivetz

ampinstein

Soaring Hawk

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.