[Navigating the Labyrinth of Fog and Shadows]

"For a minute there

I lost my elf.

I lost my elf."

[Upon returning a beloved fowl to Crod, the emotional giant quest-giver who begins crying enormous tears of joy upon the party]

"Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me

From a great height

Crod loves his chicken"

[Sent in to scout a dragon's keep while the party waits outside]

"But I'm a thief.

My HP's low.

What the hell am I doing here?

I don't belong here."

[Locating a mechanism to open a secret passage as a horde of knolls bears down on the party]

"I hit the button.

Hit the button and escape.

Escape."

[Addressing the Bard at the campsite after a particularly trying day of adventures]

"Sing

Us a song

A song to heal

Our harm"

[Rolling a 20 on a perception check]

"I jumped in the river, what did I see?

Bag of Holding waiting for me."

[Pickpocketing dozens of random students in a magical college as a favor for the party's mage, who wants a Time Stop scroll]

"And it wears me out.

It wears me out.

It wears me out.

But if I could see the scroll you wanted

to stop time..."

[Attempting to steal a legendary gem from its display case in a curiously empty chamber with no obvious form of security]

"No alarms and no surprises please."

[The party's Wild Mage casts a spell that backfires spectacularly]

"You do it to yourself, you do.

And that's what really hurts

is you do it to yourself, just you.

You and no-one else."

[Detailing an overly ambitious plan to overcome pursuers and slip into the shadows]

"Rows of drows, all bearing down on me

I can feel their blue hands touching me

All my traps into position

All my traps in one round swallow them whole

And fade out again and fade out"

[The party's Barbarian attempts to cut an enemy in half and slice the ropes binding Thom's elven Thief with a single swing of her two-handed sword]

"Don't cleave me, Ghry

Just leave me tied

Don't cleave me, Ghry

Just leave me tied"

[Noticing that the party's introverted Wild Mage has cast Magic Hand and is now holding hands with the conjured hand]

"Just 'cause you feel it

Doesn't mean it's there"

[After three days without rations, eyeing an approaching Gelatinous Cube]

"So knives out

Cut it up

It's got no head

Put it in the pot"

[Turns a corner in the Labyrinth of Shadows and Fog, only to find the spot where the party began one week earlier]

"How come I end up where I started?

How can I end up where I belong?"

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)