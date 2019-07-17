Articles > Front Page News

An Ode to the Sneezing Dinosaur From Contra: Hard Corps

Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

I,

a cybernetic wolf man

by the name of Brad Fang

with gatling gun for arm

and sunglasses for eyes

and loneliness for heart

You,

a snaggeletoothed dinosaur

of indeterminate species

a stray Spread Gun shot tickles your nose

out comes a sneeze

a shotgun blast of white-hot plasma

Scampering up an incline

I blast phallic alien bugs

when what seemed to be a mossy mountain

turns out to be your neck

one googley eye meets mine

unlocking a powerup of internal feelings

And I wonder

have you heard of Noiman Cascade

the hacker with a supercomputer lair

beneath a garbage dump

nothing in his Virtual Zone of homicidal mini-bosses

(he's just trying to make a buck)

hurts quite as much

as the sweet lingering memory of you

and your explosive

sneezes

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

