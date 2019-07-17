I,
a cybernetic wolf man
by the name of Brad Fang
with gatling gun for arm
and sunglasses for eyes
and loneliness for heart
You,
a snaggeletoothed dinosaur
of indeterminate species
a stray Spread Gun shot tickles your nose
out comes a sneeze
a shotgun blast of white-hot plasma
Scampering up an incline
I blast phallic alien bugs
when what seemed to be a mossy mountain
turns out to be your neck
one googley eye meets mine
unlocking a powerup of internal feelings
And I wonder
have you heard of Noiman Cascade
the hacker with a supercomputer lair
beneath a garbage dump
nothing in his Virtual Zone of homicidal mini-bosses
(he's just trying to make a buck)
hurts quite as much
as the sweet lingering memory of you
and your explosive
sneezes
–
A cybernetic wolf man with sunglasses. A snaggletoothed dinosaur. One fateful sneeze. A tale as old as time.
