"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

- Gone With the Wind

The actual quote: (Through a mouthful of peanut butter) "Frankly, my dear, this is good peanut butter!"

"I drink your milkshake."

- There Will Be Blood

The actual quote: (Sucking peanut butter through a straw, with gobs of peanut butter already in his mouth) "I'm drinking the peanut butter."

"Rosebud."

- Citizen Kane

The actual quote: (Dying and speaking through a mouthful of peanut butter) "Peanut butter."

"The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club."

- Fight Club

The actual quote: (Eating handfuls of peanut butter from a nasty garbage bag containing several gallons of loose peanut butter) "This might be too much peanut butter."

"Luke, I am your father."

- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The actual quote: (This is actually the line "I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse" from The Godfather, commonly misquoted and misattributed simultaneously)

"I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!"

- Network

The actual quote: (Lips smacking, mouth full of peanut butter, glistening streams of peanut butter oil running down chin) "I'm full as hell, and I'm not going to take another bite!"

"Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown."

- Chinatown

The actual quote: "Don't forget it, Jake. It's Crazy Town. That's the name of my favorite band. You're gonna love 'em. Pass the peanut butter, will ya?"

"You talkin' to me?"

- Taxi Driver

The actual quote: (Looking in the mirror while chomping a big honkin' gob of peanut butter) "You givin' peanut butter to me?"

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning."

- Apocalypse Now

The actual quote: (Thoughtfully masticating a mouthful of peanut butter) "Is this agent orange? I'm pretty sure it's agent orange."

"I'll have what she's having."

- When Harry Met Sally

The actual quote: (Taking a big sip of melted peanut butter from a coffee cup) "I'll have peanut butter."

"I see dead people."

- The Sixth Sense

The actual quote: (Whispering while shoveling spoonfuls of peanut butter into his mouth from a cereal bowl full of peanut butter) "I taste peanut butter."

"Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room!"

- Dr. Strangelove

The actual quote: (Through a mouthful of peanut butter) "Mmmmm!"

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)