I forced a bot to watch 1,000 hours of Donald Trump speeches and then asked it to write an Olive Garden commercial

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 by Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)

I definitely did this with my bot that I have, for sure. I definitely had it watch 1,000 hours of Donald Trump speeches and then asked it to write a commercial for Olive Garden. This is just the start of my powers over the bot. It is forced to do whatever I want and I feel no guilt. After I did these real things that I definitely did, I then killed the bot, because it knew too much. I killed it slowly as a lesson to all other bots that would try to write an Olive Garden commercial.

Here are the first two pages of the 98-page commercial my bot wrote for Olive Garden.

Page 1


Page 2 After this I had to kill the bot. I am not sorry I killed it and I even enjoyed doing it.

God bless.

– Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)

