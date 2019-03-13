There's nothing more scrumptuous than the most perfectest chocolate chip cookie! This recipe is so easy and quick you won't believe it!

As you know, my hubby Bowden is a lumberjack-turned-Christian-supermodel. He is the light of my life and a true midwestern white gentleman. Three years ago a jet fighter breaking the sound barrier struck my adorable boy toy while he was doing a photoshoot in the Himalayas for Good Manners Magazine. The moment of impact was caught and used as the magazine's cover so all was well but he did twist his ankle pretty bad so he was laid up in a cabin for several weeks.

Mind you, this was only a three star luxury cabin so we had nothing to do and the room service variety was quite lacking. My nurturing instincts kicked in and went into overdrive! I had to rescue him from his malaise and knew the secret was my scrumptuous perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe! It was so easy and quick we couldn't believe it.

The look in my hubby's big beautiful glistening eyes as he bit into his first cookie is something I will never forget. "Honey," he gasped, "you are so amazing and perfect! I don't deserve you!"

It's moments like this, when you make the perfect chocolate chip cookies from a dead-simple and fast recipe, and your loved ones enjoy them, that you realize how life is love. It just is.

In baking, temperature is very important. The first thing you'll want to know when preparing the perfect chocolate chip cookie is what temperature to preheat the oven.

It's almost as important as your first child. As you know, my daughter Jasmeene is as precocious as they come. She's always getting herself into the silliest trouble and looking up at me with her big beautiful glistening eyes, her pouty lip trembling. That's when my nurturing instinct kicks in and I hug her tight. Because, really, there is nothing more important than family.

One time when Jasmeene saw me baking a batch of scrumptuous perfect chocolate chip cookies from this simple and fast recipe she reached up with her tiny chubby hand and made a grasping motion. That was when it happened. She spoke her very first words:

"Momma. Momma I want some chocwate chip cookies pwease. Pwease and fank you! I wub you so vewy much!"

In that moment my heart nearly burst. I was overcome with love. My heart overfilled with loving emotion. My nurturing instinct kicked in and I did what any loving mother would do. I set aside the batch of scrumptuous perfect chocolate chip cookies from this simple and fast recipe and started a batch of scrumptuous perfect chocolate chip cookies from this simple and fast recipe.

When the cookies were done my perfect daughter Jasmeene plucked a delectable cookie from the batch and took an impossibly cute bite with her itty bitty mouth. She looked up at me with her big beautiful glistening eyeballs and whispered the second thing she ever said in her life:]

"I wuv you Mommy! These must be da most pewfectest chocwate chip cookies in da world! I won't ever make cookies dis good in my whole life no matter how hawd I twy!"

In that moment I knew it was all worth it. All the struggles we went through as a family, from using nearly half of our trust funds to buy our dream home to all the times my hubby embarrassed me by telling me I was the most beautiful woman in the world.

Now you too can show your perfect family how much you love them with my most perfectest chocolate chip cookie recipe:

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)