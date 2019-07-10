Patch Notes: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Encountered a bug but didn't have the tool to fix it. Noted the location, continued along another path.
Discovered the tool to fix above bug. Backtracked to remove the obstacle, discovering an entirely new branch of code.
Following this new branch of code led us to another bug we didn't have the tool to fix. Noted the location, continued along another path.
Repeated these steps for around twelve hours.
Patch Notes: Super Mario Maker 2
General
Added Mario
Added movement controls
Added a jump button
Added ground tiles
Added mushroom guys
Added the ability to create levels
Removed unskippable intro screen, a video of Charles Martinet shouting "Super Mario Maker 2!" but stretching out his delivery of the line so it lasts nearly nine hours
Sound
Fixed a glitch in which Mario always screams in pain when he becomes a shoe - not by stopping the screaming (it persists) but by muting it so the player doesn't know it's happening
Fixed a glitch in which Mario always screams in pain when he becomes a large man - not by stopping the screaming (it persists) but by muting it so the player doesn't know it's happening
Fixed a glitch in which Mario always screams in pain when he becomes a human pulsar - not by stopping the screaming (it persists) but by muting it so the player doesn't know it's happening
Fixed a glitch in which Mario always screams in pain when he becomes a construction worker - not by stopping the screaming (it persists) but by muting it so the player doesn't know it's happening
Gameplay
Holding right on the d-pad no longer causes Mario to tiptoe forward, every movement an obvious struggle to overcome excruciating pain
Holding left on the d-pad no longer causes Mario to shudder as he is pulled directly backwards by an invisible force
Holding down on the d-pad no longer causes Mario to curl up into a ball and whimper pitifully
Pressing the jump button no longer causes Mario to be violently wrenched into the air by one wrist
All of the above still happen to the real Mario. His misery is just hidden by a false Mario placed directly between him and the player.
