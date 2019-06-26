How to Level Up Your Elf How to Level Up Your Elf

Do quests

Defeat enemies

Travel into your map's blank area until it fills in

Pick up glowing Lore, immediately close the description

How to Be Betrayed

I trust you implicitly, disembodied voice telling me what to do

oh no

How to Shoot That Guy

Lock and load

Rock and roll

Actual, this is Tier One Operative Alpha, we are Oscar Mike

Come get some

Left trigger to zoom, right trigger to shoot

Listen to the sweet guitar riff

How to Kiss the Computer Person

Agree with them about everything

Try to gift them items they would like, such as Boar Tusk Pie or Severed Space Orc Head

When a dialog option with a heart icon or something like [Charisma] or [Charm] pops up, mash that fucken button as fast as your stupid finger can go

If the computer person isn't romanceable (??? what is this the stone age) just move your character models close until their faces overlap

How to Find Objective

Follow indicator on top of screen

Follow indicator on minimap

Follow indicator floating in the world

Approach doors until you find one that you can interact with, unlike the other non-doors shaped like doors

Just as in real life, you will know you're going in the right direction when your path is brimming with scores of enemies who want to murder you

How to Do Critical Hits

Do a bunch of normal hits and eventually one of them will become a critical

Be sure to wear pants that grant you an additional chance to do critical hits

Turn invisible then hit them from behind

Try to do double damage

Or quad damage, why not





Void Bastards

Oozes style nearly as much as my characters ooze blood (because I am bad at this game). 8/10

Outer Wilds

I keep getting this confused with Outer Worlds because they have similar names and both getting a score of: 9/10

Rage 2

Without the Five Finger Fillet or (more importantly) Tombstone minigames from the first Rage, this project was doomed from the start. 6/10

Cadence of Hyrule

Give this game a dance... it simply can't be beat! 9/10

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)