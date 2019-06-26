How to Be Betrayed
How to Shoot That Guy
How to Kiss the Computer Person
How to Find Objective
How to Do Critical Hits
Void Bastards
Oozes style nearly as much as my characters ooze blood (because I am bad at this game). 8/10
Outer Wilds
I keep getting this confused with Outer Worlds because they have similar names and both getting a score of: 9/10
Rage 2
Without the Five Finger Fillet or (more importantly) Tombstone minigames from the first Rage, this project was doomed from the start. 6/10
Cadence of Hyrule
Give this game a dance... it simply can't be beat! 9/10
–
Like any child growing up in the 80s, my parents and schoolteachers taught me the importance of respecting and obeying the Emperor of Mankind, lest I be cast aside to suffer all eternity in the warp. Unfortunately, recent polls have shown that millennials are abandoning these sacred tenets, choosing to lead a life of heresy amongst the xenos.
Spend this July 4th by meeting fear with love and joining the world in celebrating Halloween. The day we take back the world for all children.
Let me, tell you, how to level, up your elf
I watched hours of press events so you don't have to read this! Wait, that's not right.
None of them are as good as Steam. Not even Steam.
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.