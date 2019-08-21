



Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Now you can go up and down, which, I believe, is a first for the space sim genre. 9/10

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Civilization and XCOM are condensed into two fun-size candy bars, then simultaneously shoved into your weird eager mouth. 8/10

Imperator: Rome

When in Rome, do as the Romans do - wait three years to see where this game goes. 5/10

Dicey Dungeons

By denouncing the use of phrases like "DICE to meet you" or "ROLL playing game" in coverage of this game, but using them myself in the process, I am reaping the benefits and laughing all the way to the bank. 8/10

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Why yes, I am interested in farting around superb Dishonored-style maps with female Beavis and Butt-Head protagonists. 8/10

They Are Billions

The looming sense of dread is palpable - not instilled by the billions of walking dead, but by the plodding, pointless campaign. 7/10

Oxygen Not Included

If you buy a boxed copy there will be some oxygen in there, rendering the title distressingly inaccurate. 9/10

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

A fantastic game by any measure, but longtime fans of the series will surely be turned off by the sudden shift to an anime-inspired visual style. 9/10

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

It would get twice this score if it had twice the framerate. 3/10

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 1 was already five times as good as Minecraft ever was and this is twice as good as DQB1, which makes the franchise worth 25 billion dollars according to math. 8/10

Super Mario Maker 2

We were so preoccupied with whether or not we could make a Mario we never stopped to think if we should. 7/10

Metal Wolf Chaos

"Imagine over-the-top patriotism and a US president doing a wacky thing-" (I cringe so hard that I cease to be, leaving a cringe-shaped imprint in the fabric of spacetime). 3/10

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

My favorite ritual of the night involves a different kind of stain if you know what I mean - a toothpaste stain, on my shirt, from brushing my teeth too good. 9/10

Samurai Shodown

This game in which you can sustain 20+ sword slashes without dying is completely unrealistic, as these samurai would surely be able to settle their differences amicably. 8/10

The Sinking City

If this was truly bad I'd get to call it abyssmal and if the writing was better I'd get to say it was deep from the terror, but it's just fairly good so I am livid! 6/10

Judgment

Giving a score would play into the trap laid by this game's title and I refuse to be manipulated! ?/10

Kill La Kill the Game: IF

Perfect for longtime Fire Emblem fans who are turned off by that series' sudden shift to an anime-inspired visual style. 4/10

Rad

There's always Psychonauts 2, especially if it gets delayed again. 5/10

Madden NFL 20

This year's installment features better tackling, improved animations, and an impressively upsetting Jay-Z Path to Owner's Mode campaign. 7/10

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)