Don't be so hasty to claim that video games can't cause violence. It could happen. But only if the game looked something like this:
And the only available interaction was to let it wash over you for years.
And you played it exclusively, tuning out all other games because this one told you they were "fake".
And you lived in a country where the game's nonsensical ideas faced no meaningful challenge whatsoever. And were, in fact, treated with deference and repeated on every news outlet as if they were legitimate.
And the market was flooded with the Gun peripheral, making it shockingly easy for anyone to get their hands on one.
Of course, this is an implausible set of circumstances. But it's theoretically possible.
This is my fourteen year old pug, Oscar. As you can plainly see, he's a grade A jerk. A real butthole of a dog. Twenty eight pounds of no good idiot.
Geralt tries to loot a barrel in a peasant's hut but gets no prompt. He runs backwards, then turns around and comes in for a second approach, magically blowing out a candle instead.
I don't like it either, but the proof is incontrovertible.
