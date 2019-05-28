Articles > Front Page News

That New Alien Tabletop RPG Seems Familiar

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

After spending a few days with an early version of the Alien tabletop RPG, I can't shake the feeling that something odd is going on. Am I being too nitpicky? You tell me.

Here's a scan from the class selection chapter. Pretty straightforward stuff.

My favorite entry in the monster manual section is also a little... off.

Even the introductory quest seems a bit odd, though I can't quite put a finger on the reason.

Oh heck, I'm probably just imagining things. The game is certainly fun. I suppose that's all that matters. Keep an eye out for this box later this year:

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

