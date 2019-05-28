After spending a few days with an early version of the Alien tabletop RPG, I can't shake the feeling that something odd is going on. Am I being too nitpicky? You tell me.
Here's a scan from the class selection chapter. Pretty straightforward stuff.
My favorite entry in the monster manual section is also a little... off.
Even the introductory quest seems a bit odd, though I can't quite put a finger on the reason.
Oh heck, I'm probably just imagining things. The game is certainly fun. I suppose that's all that matters. Keep an eye out for this box later this year:
–
Holding high a gnarled staff wreath with holly, an elf summons the fury of the storm and calls down explosive bolts of lightning to smite the torch-carrying ALIENS who threaten her forest.
The disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant might have been mitigated if CBD oil had been given to the Soviet heroes.
You think goons are sexist? Yeah!? Well...
Milk, eggs, augmentation upgrade canister
Sonic is too dang toothy, VR is too dang pricey, and Euro board games are just right
