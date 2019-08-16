Countless boxes have been opened by the desires of the flesh. Pleasure and pain, inseparable, have been delivered to the world of the mortals. Books, charging cables, Chinese dildos, a red mirror to hold up to your body and witness the perfection of agony. But we have so many more delights to show you. Allow us to introduce our Amazon FC Cenobites. They work the floors of our fulfillment centers and they have such beautiful sights to show you.
If pain is pleasure and suffering is wisdom then who can deny the knowledge of the Amazon Fulfillment Center's Cenobites?
I have been writing on this web site for half my life. That's longer than I've been alive! That's also longer than our target audience - widower toddlers with $400,000.00 in disposable income - has been alive. If we're going to tap into that young demographic we need to make some serious changes.
I don't like it either, but the proof is incontrovertible.
PS2, OSSC, SCART, and ME
Fixed a glitch in which Mario always screams in pain when he becomes a large man
