Behold the Suffering of the Amazon FC Cenobites

Friday, Aug 16, 2019 by Amazon FC Cenobites (@sexyfacts4u)

Countless boxes have been opened by the desires of the flesh. Pleasure and pain, inseparable, have been delivered to the world of the mortals. Books, charging cables, Chinese dildos, a red mirror to hold up to your body and witness the perfection of agony. But we have so many more delights to show you. Allow us to introduce our Amazon FC Cenobites. They work the floors of our fulfillment centers and they have such beautiful sights to show you.









Who can doubt the splendor of the FC? Open yourself to its glory!

– Amazon FC Cenobites (@sexyfacts4u)

