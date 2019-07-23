"Give me liberty or give me death!"
- Moments before falling out of a chair and breaking their neck while reaching across the kitchen table to trade for a friend's 'Death' Magic the Gathering card
"Ahhh my head is locked in a vice!
Ahhh it's crushing my skull! Ahhh
I can feel my brains squishing
through my face holes!"
- Moments before being shot to death by neighbor, who had been agitated by three straight days of the victim loudly practicing lines for a horror movie audition
"That should do it. The woodchipper
is all fixed! Start 'er up. I'll keep my
head in here to listen for problems."
- Moments before having a fatal heart attack induced by the excitement of a job well done
"Wait. Which bottle contains the fruit
punch and which one contains the
lethal poison that is identically
colored and flavored? I'll drink this one.
I'm like 51% sure it's the fruit punch."
- Moments before dying from having ingested a fatal amount of fruit punch
"This sign says 'Welcome to
Deathtropolis: You Will Die In Here'.
Hmm."
- Moments before driving backwards off a cliff while reversing away from Deathtropolis
"As a matter of fact, I have never
fought with a sword before. This
will be my first time. How hard can it be?"
- Moments before being crushed to death by the weight of an enormous trophy engraved with the words SWORDFIGHTING TOURNAMENT CHAMPION
"This is what... the sixth day in a
row with a record temperature?
I feel like I'm dying of heat stroke.
Sometimes I wish we had done
something about climate change."
- Moments before being executed by a Patriot Drone for the following charges (all stemming from speaking the above quote): Being Disrespectful, Hating America, Antifa Terrorism, Science, Extremist Socialism and Communism, Politicizing An Issue, Attempting To Tamper With The Profits Of Administration-Affiliated Businesses
"I'm going to die in a few moments."
- Decades before dying of old age in a monastery, having taken a vow of silence as penance for being so thoroughly wrong
–
