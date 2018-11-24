How was your "Black's Friday"? What white's don't know about black's is that the Black's Santa is a fraud and a criminal. He steals intellectual property and toys from hard working whites. If you see a black kid without a father. All of them. Remind him that he is bending the knee to the fraud Santa. I have met this real Santa Claus and he is as white as George Washington's apron.
It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the Blockchain that thoughts acquire speed, the couch in the downstairs swimming pool lounge acquires stains, the stains become a warning. NO TRESPASSING, COMPRENDE? I shot a delivery boy there for dressing like a ghost. He survived. Or did he? That's what happens when you dress like a ghost. I'll never know.
I have stopped eight assassination attempts on my life. These assassins are weak and cowards. I am an expert in martial arts including gun kata. They will fail.
I have killed three men by breaking their necks before that day. And I have still only killed three men by breaking their necks. Santa Claus was not human. Look it up. White but not human. No, don't look it up on the websites they want you to read. Follow your nose on the dark web.
I'm doing it bitch. I'm doing it for real. Bitcoin is going to $500 million. I will be a warlord in the new America.
–
I protected the Blockchain from an incursion by Santa Claus. Victory is was and will continue to be mine. Hard as hell and not stopping.
Wondering what Psycho would look like if the Detective Pikachu team made it? Well now you have the answer, so that should free up eight hours of your day.
The last, strangest Nancies.
This thing was basically made specifically for me, but you can probably have one too.
Spooky Halloween Photoshops Live Again!
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.