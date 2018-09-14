Sometimes, temporarily, your passion wanes and that is something you have to prepare for. Some days you might be sick or a great video game might come out like VR Strangler and you will want to stay in bed (offer code STRANGLE for 10% off) and take the day off. Those are the days where you have to tell yourself: the price of doing what I love is having an erratic income tied to crowd funding my podcast and also strangling nurses even when I'm feeling under the weather. That's the nature of the 21st century economy. Nurses don't take a day off. Podcast listeners don't take a day off. Get your butt out of bed and answer the call of the neck.
My advice to anyone else turning their passion into a career:
Establish a routine. I like to record my podcast in the morning around 6-7 AM so my strangling is fresh in my mind. The strangling I do between 2-4 AM. Always night shift, so I can get some breakfast on the way home, recharge, and do my recording.
Don't take trophies. You will want to take objects from the strangling; a scarf, a bracelet, a hair clip, etc. Don't do it. Choose something to be your trophy and then leave it, but talk about it on your podcast. That detail can really bring your description of the crime to life.
Taunt the police. If you want to generate a lot of buzz for your podcast a great way I have found is to taunt the police, preferably through the media. Anonymous letters or phone calls using a voice masking machine are probably the easiest. Think of this as building your brand and generating interest in your content.
It won't be easy, millennials, but if you find something you truly love and monetize it, well, you'll never work a day in your life.
–
