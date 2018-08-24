John H. Schnatter is Papa John's Founder and the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
He said the n-word one dang time on a conference call and it was not even to call some thug the n-word it was to say he never said the n-word, which he didn't, except when playing Madden which he does solo in his man cave with no recordings and the video game blacks cannot get their feelings hurt in 2018. Possibly in the future.
Papa John single handedly came up with the idea of sticking a pepperoncini into the pizza box for you to look at and then throw away. He came up with including a little pack of garlic butter in your pizza box so you can try to make his pizza taste OK. Nobody else was doing that and if they were they probably regularly used the n-word.
John is really, really sorry about that ONE dang n-word. He's sorry he brought up the kneeling and black lives matters. All lives matter and blue lives matter, but he knows now he should not have said anything. He's a pizza man. He just wants to go back to making commercials with Peyton Manning. Peyton won't even answer his texts. John has seen them change to "READ" so he knows Peyton is getting them.
This is the board's fault. The board acted rashly to silence Papa John and censor him because they are afraid of the truth. The Papa John's Deep State is very bias and wants to keep Papa John H. Schnatter, the original Papa, from hanging out with his friend Peyton.
John has won numerous awards and honors from various famous and extremely legitimate organizations.
As you can see John is more than qualified to continue in my job as CEO of Papa John's. Please stand up for me.
I will never say the really bad word for black people again.
–
Welcome to the very important website the board of Papa John's does not want you to read. It contains the real truth about CEO Papa John.
Have I made any mistakes in this long life of mine? Of course not.
Guess what's back? Frosty tundras! And me.
Bonk: The Only Good Bonk Is A Head Bonk
We review every game from the last 2 months, plus all 21 SNES Classic titles
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.