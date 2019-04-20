I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working to better our future have actually been disintegrated by the thousands so their flesh can be used by overlord skinjackers to impersonate humans. In exchange, the elites of human society have received the benefits of overlord anti-gravity technology and plasma weapons. Many powerful people knew about this exchange of human lives for floating mansions and did nothing. Yet nobody told the resistance. When the overlords activated their terror drones to harvest innocent humans, where were these people who knew?
Reading these data tapes is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the people who signed the treaty with the overlord occupation governor. Now that we know the truth, that they are here to suck out our living brains, we can heal this wound of distrust and build a better world with the overlords.
–
Resistance Leader Mitt Romney takes a heroic stand on the data tapes containing the truth about the agenda of our alien overlords.
